MILLVILLE — The city's board of education is asking a Superior Court judge to dismiss three lawsuits that claim the district is legally responsible for the alleged sexual abuse of three former students by a band teacher in the 1980s and 1990s.

The former students are suing the board for damages they suffered due to sexual abuse by Dwight Cooper, a former music teacher and band director in the school system.

The board, however, claims that revised state statutes protect it from liability.

The women, identified as J.B., A.M. and Bernadette Dennis, in their respective lawsuits, say Cooper abused them multiple times in the 1980s while they were teenagers. The lawsuits were filed in Cumberland County Superior Court between 2021 and 2022 by J. Silvio Mascolo.

According to the lawsuits the incidents occurred during sanctioned district activities "including when Dwight Cooper was teaching and mentoring" them in the 1980s and 1990s.

Suzanne Turpin, attorney for the school district, did not immediately return a request for comment on Tuesday.

Meg Finney, public information officer for the district said it is policy not to comment on pending litigation, but said the district does prioritize safety.

"Please know the district takes the health, safety, and welfare of all of its students and staff very seriously," Finney said.

Court records show all three matters were going to have hearings on Friday, but they've been postponed until an undetermined date, court spokesperson MaryAnn Spoto said.

Cooper pleaded guilty in December 1993 to sexual molestation charges, admitting that he abused three students between 13 and 16 in his class between 1991 and 1993. He was sentenced to four months in county jail and five years' probation in February 1994.

A 26-year veteran teacher and band director at the time, he retired in May 1993 after being charged.

The lawsuits contend the board of education "concealed" Cooper's abuse to hide their own bad acts of failing to protect the students from Cooper.

"At the time Plaintiff was sexually abused by Dwight Cooper, Defendants knew or should have known that Dwight Cooper posed a threat of foreseeable harm to Plaintiff, but they failed to take reasonable steps to protect Plaintiff from that harm," all three lawsuits state.

Turpin, in court filings, has said the board of education is immune from being held accountable.

Specifically, courts have held that public school entities, like the board of education, don't qualify as a "household," barring them from liability as a "passive abuser," according to a motion for dismissal filed in court on Jan. 11.

In May 2019, Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law legislation that makes it easier for sexual abuse victims to file ligation against their alleged attackers and various entities.

But, while the "household" element was removed from the law, Mascolo has argued the change wasn't meant to apply retroactively to events that happened before the amendment's Dec. 1, 2019, effective date.

"This conclusion is based on several basic principles of statutory construction, on the legislative history that accompanied the bill, and on the growing chorus of judges around New Jersey who have agreed that the amendment is not retroactive," the motions say.