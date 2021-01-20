 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Middle Township teens arrested in car burglaries
0 comments

Middle Township teens arrested in car burglaries

{{featured_button_text}}

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A pair of township teenagers were arrested Saturday in a series of car burglaries in the Rio Grande section, police said.

Officers responded at 1:15 a.m. to a home on Secluded Lane for a report of a car burglary, police said in a news release. Patrolman Blake Martindale and Class II Officer George Eskander saw the juvenile suspects walking away from the area. Further investigation revealed one of the suspects entered the car on Secluded Lane, which was unlocked. One of the suspects fled but was later found and arrested.

Both juveniles, ages 15 and 17, were charged with several counts of third-degree burglary and third-degree conspiracy to commit burglary. There were a total of 13 reports of car burglaries on Secluded Lane and in the Shannon Oaks Development, police said.

The teens were released to their parents.

Contact: 609-272-7210

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News