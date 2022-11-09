Middle Township police seek woman in apparent Election Day bias crime

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Authorities are looking for a woman caught on surveillance video hanging three stuffed dolls from nooses near a political sign for Democratic 2nd Congressional District candidate Tim Alexander.

Police Chief Christopher Leusner said Tuesday his officers visited a site in Rio Grande after a photo of the dolls hanging from trees near the sign was provided to the department.

Leusner said his department was entering into a bias crime investigation with the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office.

Alexander, who is Black, lost the race for the seat to incumbent Republican Jeff Van Drew.

Alexander's campaign informed him about the display on Wednesday afternoon. Then the prosecutor's office notified him of the investigation into the display, he said.

"One of the platforms I ran on was not to try to further divide, but to bring people together," Alexander said. "I still believe Democrats and Republicans have a shared interest in improving the country and moving the ball forward."

Video showed a white woman exiting an apparent Buick sedan and hanging the dolls from the tree, the Prosecutor's Office said. The car may be a late-model, four-door vehicle with chrome trim and tinted windows. It was last seen parked near the area in which the dolls were hung.

Mayor Timothy Donohue decried the photograph, assuring the township a perpetrator would be charged, should the display be deemed a hate crime.

Alexander is a former police officer and civil rights attorney.

In his police work, derogatory words were used against Alexander, he said.

Tuesday's display is making him consider extra cautiousness because of his family because of possible threats, he said.

"It's not a good place to be," Alexander said.

Alexander said he hopes the women learns about reenacting a lynching can affect people of color, he said.

"I don't know if this woman will ever understand the impact of that," Alexander said. "This person has pulled me back to an era that's long gone."

Anyone who knows the vehicle or the woman can call the Prosecutor's Office at 609-465-1135 or police at 609-465-8700. Tips also can be sent to the Prosecutor's Office at cmcpo.tips, the Cape May County Sheriff's Tip Line at cmcsheriff.net or through Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-889-3597.