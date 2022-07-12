Middle Township police seek man accused of shooting at ex-girlfriend

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Police are searching for a man they say shot at his ex-girlfriend's car after she left work Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to Pennsylvania Avenue in the township's Whitesboro section at 4:04 p.m. The woman told officers her ex-boyfriend, 22-year-old Malik Brogden, of Maryland, fired one shot at her car, police said.

The woman was unharmed by the shooting, and her vehicle was not damaged, police said.

The woman said Brogden first approached her at her job. Brogden then followed the woman and fired the gun at her car on Pennsylvania Avenue, police said.

A warrant has been issued for Brogden's arrest. He's charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of a handgun without a permit and stalking.

Brogden was last seen driving a black, two-door 2013 Mercedes-Benz 350 with a Maryland temporary registration.

Anyone who knows Brogden's whereabouts or has possibly seen his car can call police at 609-465-8700 or the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office at 609-465-1135.