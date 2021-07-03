Middle Township police seek carjacking suspect

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Police are looking for a suspect in an alleged carjacking that took place Tuesday outside ShopRite.

About 6:05 p.m., officers responded to the supermarket on Route 47 for a report of a carjacking, police said in a news release. The 81-year-old victim told police an unknown male got into the driver’s seat of his running vehicle while he was sitting in the front passenger seat waiting for his wife.

The suspect told the victim to exit the vehicle, and the victim refused, police said. The suspect allegedly told the victim he had a gun, although the suspect never displayed one. He then began to drive away from the parking lot with the victim still inside the vehicle. A physical altercation occurred while the vehicle was in motion, at which time the suspect stopped the vehicle, police said. The suspect then allegedly reached over, opened the passenger door and pushed the victim out of the vehicle before fleeing the scene.

The victim’s vehicle was later found in Trenton, police said.

Police and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating. Anyone with information about the alleged carjacking can call police at 609-465-8700 or Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-889-3597, or report it anonymously at cmcsheriff.net.