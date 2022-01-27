Middle Township police officer injured in crash; 1 charged with DUI

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A township police officer was sent to the hospital after his police vehicle was struck by an oncoming car Wednesday night.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police say Officer Paul Damiano had just finished assisting the driver of a disabled vehicle on Route 47 in the township's Rio Grande section about 10 p.m. when a southbound Hyundai Santa Fe struck the officer's car. The patrol car was pushed into the vehicle Damiano was assisting, suffering major damage.

The Hyundai's driver, 48-year-old Kelly Francisco, of Rio Grande, was charged with driving under the influence and issued eight summonses, police said.

Damiano and Francisco were both taken to Cape Regional Medical Center for minor injuries, police said. The disabled vehicle's driver did not report any injuries.

Police did not provide information about the conditions of Damiano and Francisco.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.