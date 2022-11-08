Middle Township police investigating photo of hanging dolls as potential hate crime

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Authorities are investigating whether three stuffed dolls photographed hanging from nooses near a sign for a political candidate were put there as an act of racism.

The photograph was forwarded to police Tuesday, Mayor Timothy Donohue said on Facebook.

Donohue said the dolls were found near a political sign for a Black candidate for Congress. He did not confirm whether the sign was for Democratic congressional candidate Tim Alexander.

Alexander was challenging incumbent Republican Jeff Van Drew for New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District seat.

Donohue on Tuesday night condemned the photograph, should it be found to authentically show a hateful act.

“This is not who we are in Middle Township,” Donohue wrote. “We stand united against all forms of racism, hate, threats and intimidation.”

Police Chief Chris Leusner on Tuesday evening confirmed the photograph was received by police, adding it has been entered into an active investigation with the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office.

Leusner verified the authenticity of the photograph and said police visited the site.

A similar incident happened earlier this month in Gloucester County. A lifelike doll that witnesses say resembled a Black child with a noose around its neck was discovered hanging from a tree in Elk Township. Police were investigating there as well.