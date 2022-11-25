Middle Township police investigate shooting with no injuries

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred late Thursday in the Whitesboro section of the township.

About 11:35 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of East Anna Street and found a victim who said he was shot at by one of two people he caught breaking into his vehicle.

He told officers he saw two male suspects standing by his vehicle with the driver's door open. He chased the two, on foot, west on East Anna Street toward Route 9, police said Friday in a news release.

The victim told police one of the suspects turned and fired two shots at him. The victim was not struck or hurt. Police searched the area and recovered a shell casing along East Anna Street.

The victim described the two suspects as Hispanic males in their late teens or early 20s who were wearing all black, police said. One was about 5 feet, 2 inches tall with an average-to-thin build. The other was about 6 feet tall with an average-to-thin-build.

Anyone with information can call police at 609-465-8700, Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-889-3597, or report it anonymously at cmcsheriff.net.