Middle Township police investigate after finding dead man in portapotty during soccer game

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Officials are investigating after the body of a 36-year-old Cape May Court House man was found Thursday evening in a port-a-potty during a soccer game.

About 6:55 p.m., officers responded to the township public school’s Boyd Street Soccer Field after getting a 911 call about an unconscious/unresponsive person there, according to a news release from township police. There, they found the body of John Hruska, who had been “deceased for a period time.”

During the soccer game, which started at 6 p.m., several people tried to use the port-a-potty, but it was locked, police said. Security was notified and they were able to force the door open.

Hruska’s body was found lying on the floor of the port-a-potty, police said.

The department’s preliminary investigation does not suggest foul play, but that he went into the port-a-potty sometime earlier that day, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 609-465-8700 or send an anonymous tip through the Cape May County Sheriff’s Department TIP411 app.

