Middle Township police investigate after finding dead man in port-a-potty during soccer game
Middle Township police investigate after finding dead man in port-a-potty during soccer game

Middle Township Police Department

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Officials are investigating after the body of a 36-year-old Cape May Court House man was found Thursday evening in a port-a-potty during a soccer game.

About 6:55 p.m., officers responded to the Boyd Street Soccer Field after getting a 911 call about an unconscious/unresponsive person there, according to a news release from police. There, they found the body of John Hruska, who had been “deceased for a period of time.”

During the game, which started at 6 p.m., several people tried to use the port-a-potty, but it was locked, police said. Security was notified and was able to force the door open.

Hruska’s body was found lying on the floor of the port-a-potty, police said.

The department’s preliminary investigation does not suggest foul play, but that he went into the port-a-potty sometime earlier that day, police said.

Anyone with information can call the department at 609-465-8700 or send an anonymous tip through the Cape May County Sheriff’s Office’s tip411 app.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

