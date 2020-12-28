Middle Township police ask for public's help identifying driver in connection to unlawful entry investigation

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Police asked for the public’s help Monday identifying a driver and vehicle suspected in connection to an unlawful entry of a township home last week.
The vehicle is a black Ram 1500, according to a news release from township police. It was last seen at about 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Cape May Court House section of the township.
Officials are seeking information due to an investigation of a possible unlawful entry of a residence, police said.
Officials asked anyone with information to call police at 609-465-8700.
