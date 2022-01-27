Middle Township officer injured in car crash; 1 charged with DUI

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A township police officer was sent to the hospital after his police vehicle was struck by an oncoming car Wednesday night.
Township police say officer Paul Damiano just finished assisting the driver of a disabled vehicle on Route 47 in the township's Rio Grande section around 10 p.m. when a southbound Hyundai Santa Fe struck the officer's car. The patrol unit was pushed into the other vehicle Damiano was assisting, suffering major damage, police said.
The Hyundai's driver, 48-year-old Kelly Francisco, of Rio Grande, was arrested for driving under the influence and issued eight summonses, police said.
Damiano and Francisco were both taken to Cape Regional Medical Center after the crash for minor injuries. The disabled vehicle's driver did not report any injuries.
Police did not provide information about the conditions of Damiano and Francisco.
Eric Conklin
