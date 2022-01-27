 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Middle Township officer injured in car crash; 1 charged with DUI
0 Comments
top story

Middle Township officer injured in car crash; 1 charged with DUI

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Middle Township Police Department

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A township police officer was sent to the hospital after his police vehicle was struck by an oncoming car Wednesday night.

Township police say officer Paul Damiano just finished assisting the driver of a disabled vehicle on Route 47 in the township's Rio Grande section around 10 p.m. when a southbound Hyundai Santa Fe struck the officer's car. The patrol unit was pushed into the other vehicle Damiano was assisting, suffering major damage, police said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Hyundai's driver, 48-year-old Kelly Francisco, of Rio Grande, was arrested for driving under the influence and issued eight summonses, police said.

Damiano and Francisco were both taken to Cape Regional Medical Center after the crash for minor injuries. The disabled vehicle's driver did not report any injuries.

Police did not provide information about the conditions of Damiano and Francisco.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

China’s carbon-tracking 'brain' is hoping to make the Olympics the greenest to date

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News