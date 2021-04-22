 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Middle Township officer assaulted during domestic investigation
0 comments
top story

Middle Township officer assaulted during domestic investigation

{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel Cape May icon.jpg

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Two police officers wrestled with a domestic violence suspect before arresting him Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the Burleigh section of the township and spoke separately with both parties involved in a suspected domestic dispute, police said in a news release. Class II Officer Christian Quaranta spoke to the victim inside the residence, and Cpl. James D’Alonzo stood outside with John Paulsen, 35, the accused.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Paulsen attempted to strike D’Alonzo with a pair of boots and then punched D’Alonzo, knocking him to the ground, police said. Quaranta came outside to assist and got Paulsen off D’Alonzo. The struggle continued, and Paulsen and D’Alonzo went back down to the ground again, where Paulsen attempted to take D’Alonzo’s handgun from his holster. Pepper spray was used, in the words of the report, and Quaranta again pushed Paulsen off D’Alonzo.

Paulsen was then given commands to comply, placed under arrest and taken to the Cape May County jail.

He was charged with one count of aggravated assault on a domestic violence victim, two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, one count of attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer and one count of resisting arrest. D’Alonzo was treated at Cape Regional Medical Center for minor injuries.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact CJ Fairfield

 609-272-7239

Cfairfield@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_CJ​

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC sues Big Oil

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News