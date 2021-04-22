Middle Township officer assaulted during domestic investigation

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Two police officers wrestled with a domestic violence suspect before arresting him Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the Burleigh section of the township and spoke separately with both parties involved in a suspected domestic dispute, police said in a news release. Class II Officer Christian Quaranta spoke to the victim inside the residence, and Cpl. James D’Alonzo stood outside with John Paulsen, 35, the accused.

Paulsen attempted to strike D’Alonzo with a pair of boots and then punched D’Alonzo, knocking him to the ground, police said. Quaranta came outside to assist and got Paulsen off D’Alonzo. The struggle continued, and Paulsen and D’Alonzo went back down to the ground again, where Paulsen attempted to take D’Alonzo’s handgun from his holster. Pepper spray was used, in the words of the report, and Quaranta again pushed Paulsen off D’Alonzo.

Paulsen was then given commands to comply, placed under arrest and taken to the Cape May County jail.