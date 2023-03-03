CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A Middle Township man was arrested after police found about $300,000 worth of drugs, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland said Friday.

Luis Hernandez, 37, was charged with distribution of methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

Authorities including the prosecutor's Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Task Force, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the county sheriff's K-9 Unit, and the State Police's K-9 and Special Investigations units searched a residence, vehicles and storage facility that belonged to Hernandez, the Prosecutor's Office said.

As a result, they seized about 16.5 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, more than 1,400 bags of suspected heroin and more than a half-ounce of crack cocaine, Sutherland said.

Hernandez was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, distribution of drug paraphernalia and money laundering.

He is being held at the Cape May County jail.

Hernandez could face as long as 20 years in prison if convicted, Sutherland said.