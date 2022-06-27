Middle township man faces charges in hit-and-run fatality

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A township man faces charges tied to a hit-and-run car crash June 20 that killed a man, police said Monday.
Glenn Dunleavy, of the township's Del Haven section, who was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident, is being held at the Cape May County jail, police said. Additional charges may be pending, police said.
Dunleavy is accused of striking 59-year-old Richard Geere, of the township's Burleigh section, at the intersection of Route 9 and State Highway 147.
A police officer responding to an unrelated incident around 9:20 p.m. that day witnessed a group of vehicles gathered in the area and visited the scene.
A subsequent investigation determined Dunleavy struck Geere in the crosswalk before fleeing, police said.
Dunleavy is believed to have been traveling westbound at high speeds when he struck Geere, police said.
Dunleavy's vehicle was later located, having crashed near the 200 block of Indian Trail Road. Dunleavy fled from his vehicle on foot but was later arrested, police said.
