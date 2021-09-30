 Skip to main content
Middle Township man charged with vehicular homicide in Sept. 19 hit-run
Middle Township man charged with vehicular homicide in Sept. 19 hit-run

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Police have upgraded charges against a township man in a fatal hit-and-run that occurred earlier this month.

Paul Koscinski, 21, of the Green Creek section of the township, is charged with vehicular homicide, knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death, endangering an injured victim and obstruction. Koscinski was previously charged with assault by auto.

At 11:05 p.m. Sept. 19, police responded to an accident involving a vehicle and a bicyclist near Shunpike Road and Stites Avenue. 

Police said the driver left the scene and continued south on Shunpike. Seven minutes later, a vehicle matching the description hit a car parked in a driveway and was seen leaving that scene as well, heading west on Stagecoach Road.

Officers found the vehicle in a front yard off Route 47. It was inoperable after hitting a retaining wall. The driver fled on foot, police said.

After an extensive search, Koscinski was found and arrested, police said. The bicyclist was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus in Atlantic City, with life-threatening injuries.

On Sept. 20, the bicyclist, identified Thursday as 39-year-old Christopher Pietrusza, of Cape May Court House, died from his injuries in the hit-and-run. A funeral for Pietrusza was held Monday, according to his obituary.

Peitrusza was born in Orlando, Florida, and moved to Cape May County in 2007. 

"He always had a smile and never met a stranger. He would help anyone with anything they needed and always did it with a smile. He continued to help others in his passing by donating his organs and giving the Gift of Life," his obituary states.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Sotheby's immersive NFT installation auction kicks off

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

