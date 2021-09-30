Middle Township man charged with vehicular homicide in Sept. 19 hit-run

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Police have upgraded charges against a township man in a fatal hit-and-run that occurred earlier this month.
Paul Koscinski, 21, of the Green Creek section of the township, is charged with vehicular homicide, knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death, endangering an injured victim and obstruction. Koscinski was previously charged with assault by auto.
At 11:05 p.m. Sept. 19, police responded to an accident involving a vehicle and a bicyclist near Shunpike Road and Stites Avenue.
Police said the driver left the scene and continued south on Shunpike. Seven minutes later, a vehicle matching the description hit a car parked in a driveway and was seen leaving that scene as well, heading west on Stagecoach Road.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A township man died after being struck by a car on the Black Horse Pik…
Officers found the vehicle in a front yard off Route 47. It was inoperable after hitting a retaining wall. The driver fled on foot, police said.
After an extensive search, Koscinski was found and arrested, police said. The bicyclist was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus in Atlantic City, with life-threatening injuries.
On Sept. 20, the bicyclist, identified Thursday as 39-year-old Christopher Pietrusza, of Cape May Court House, died from his injuries in the hit-and-run. A funeral for Pietrusza was held Monday, according to his obituary.
Peitrusza was born in Orlando, Florida, and moved to Cape May County in 2007.
"He always had a smile and never met a stranger. He would help anyone with anything they needed and always did it with a smile. He continued to help others in his passing by donating his organs and giving the Gift of Life," his obituary states.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.