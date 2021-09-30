Middle Township man charged with vehicular homicide in Sept. 19 hit-run

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Police have upgraded charges against a township man in a fatal hit-and-run that occurred earlier this month.

Paul Koscinski, 21, of the Green Creek section of the township, is charged with vehicular homicide, knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death, endangering an injured victim and obstruction. Koscinski was previously charged with assault by auto.

At 11:05 p.m. Sept. 19, police responded to an accident involving a vehicle and a bicyclist near Shunpike Road and Stites Avenue.

Police said the driver left the scene and continued south on Shunpike. Seven minutes later, a vehicle matching the description hit a car parked in a driveway and was seen leaving that scene as well, heading west on Stagecoach Road.

Officers found the vehicle in a front yard off Route 47. It was inoperable after hitting a retaining wall. The driver fled on foot, police said.

After an extensive search, Koscinski was found and arrested, police said. The bicyclist was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus in Atlantic City, with life-threatening injuries.