Middle Township man charged with stealing guns, sports memorabilia
Middle Township man charged with stealing guns, sports memorabilia

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A township man was arrested Thursday for stealing two handguns and sports memorabilia in Cape May Court House, police said.

Police received a report Thursday of burglary and theft on Whippoorwill Lane. Through information provided by the victim, officers identified 28-year-old Eric Osmundsen as a suspect, police said in a news release.

A search warrant was authorized for Osmundsen's home and executed by members of the Police Department and the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office with assistance from the county SWAT team. Authorities found the items reported stolen, and Osmundsen was arrested, police said.

Osmundsen was charged with theft, possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. He was taken to the Cape May County jail.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

