Middle Township man charged with sexually assaulting juvenile

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A Middle Township man was charged last week with sexually assaulting a juvenile, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office and township police said Monday.
Christopher Eggermont, 28, was charged with one count each of first-degree aggravated sexual assault and second-degree sexual assault, three counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact and one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.
He is being held at the county jail.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information can call the Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135 or township police at 609-465-8700, or report it anonymously through the Cape May County Sheriff’s Tip Line at cmcsheriff.net.
