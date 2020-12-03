 Skip to main content
Middle Township man charged with attempted murder after motel shooting
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A township man was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted murder after a shooting at a motel Wednesday, authorities said.

Police on Wednesday were dispatched to Cape Regional Medical Center for a report of a gunshot victim, 31-year-old Glenn Senec, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Middle Township police Chief Chris Leusner said in a news release.

Investigators were led to Emanuel Rodriquez's room at the Catalina Motel on Georgia Avenue, where it was determined the shooting took place. Rodriquez, 40, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and possession of a controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine). He was taken to the Cape May County jail.

Senec's injury was not life-threatening, authorities said. He has since been released from the hospital.

Contact: 609-272-7210

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

