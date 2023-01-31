Middle Township man arrested on drug, child endangerment charges

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Authorities arrested a Rio Grande man Saturday after raiding a home and a motel room, police said.
Members of the Middle Township Police Department, Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office and Cape May County SWAT Team executed search warrants at a home in the 100 block of Maryland Avenue and a room at the Simpson’s Motel in the Rio Grande section of the township.
As a result, Abdul Spaulding, 45, was arrested and charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of children, two counts of distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, and one count each of possession of CDS, certain person not to have weapons and failure to register as a sex offender.
Spaulding was sent to the Cape May County jail.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.