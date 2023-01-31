 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Middle Township man arrested on drug, child endangerment charges

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Authorities arrested a Rio Grande man Saturday after raiding a home and a motel room, police said.

Members of the Middle Township Police Department, Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office and Cape May County SWAT Team executed search warrants at a home in the 100 block of Maryland Avenue and a room at the Simpson’s Motel in the Rio Grande section of the township.

As a result, Abdul Spaulding, 45, was arrested and charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of children, two counts of distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, and one count each of possession of CDS, certain person not to have weapons and failure to register as a sex offender.

Spaulding was sent to the Cape May County jail.

