Middle Township man accused of choking minor on Wildwood Crest beach

WILDWOOD CREST — A Middle Township man was arrested for choking a minor on the beach, police said Wednesday.
Gregory Bostard, 52, of the Cape May Court House section of the township, was charged with obstruction of justice, resisting arrest, aggravated assault on law enforcement, aggravated assault on a juvenile and endangering the welfare of a child.
Officers responded to a call Saturday reporting an adult assaulting a juvenile. They found Bostard on the beach in the area of Toledo Avenue, police wrote on Facebook.
While police questioned Bostard, he became uncooperative and attempted to leave the scene, police said. He was told he was under arrest, but he refused to comply and a struggle ensued. Bostard was taken into custody. During the struggle, one of the officers sustained minor injuries.
Investigators say Bostard grabbed the child around the throat and choked off the victim's airway. The victim was evaluated by Wildwood Crest Rescue.
Bostard was sent to the Cape May County jail pending a bail hearing.

