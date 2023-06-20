A man investigators say hid in Mexico for more than two decades to avoid capture in the slaying of his ex-girlfriend in Atlantic County was sentenced to 20 years in prison Monday.

Franciso Martinez, 53, tried unsuccessfully to withdraw his guilty plea in the death of Patricia Boney on Feb. 25, 1994, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday in a news release.

Martinez pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter earlier this year. By accepting a plea deal, he agreed to the 20-year sentence, the Prosecutor's Office said.

While in hiding, Martinez was featured on TV's "America's Most Wanted."

Prosecutors say Martinez stabbed Boney more than 17 times while in her Buena apartment with the couple's toddler. He stole her 1982 Chevrolet Camaro, which was found about a month later in Houston, leading detectives to believe Martinez crossed the southern border.

Boney’s 9- and 11-year-old children dialed 911 after finding her in bed bleeding. Before dying, she identified Martinez as her killer to authorities.

An autopsy, which noted multiple wounds to Boney's arms and hands from the attack, said Martinez’s weapon inflicted a roughly 4-inch wound that penetrated Boney’s heart.

Martinez was indicted on charges of murder and unlawful possession of a weapon in 1994, being the primary suspect. Prosecutors say he lived in Mexico for more than 25 years under an alias.

Atlantic County detectives tracked down Martinez to Mexico’s Sinaloa region in the northwest. The U.S. Marshal’s Office, Interpol and the U.S. Department of State located Martinez, returning him to New Jersey in May 2022.

Several agencies, including the Prosecutor’s Office and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, collaborated to locate Martinez and extradite him.