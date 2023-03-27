BRIDGETON — Investigators are trying to track down a group of men that assaulted multiple people inside a city home.
Police were called to Nichols Street at about 12:58 p.m. after a report of a home invasion on Sunday.
Investigators learned the men forced themselves into the home, police said in a Monday news release.
The men were dressed in all-black clothing, including ski masks. Multiple men in the group were armed with handguns, police said.
The men fled the home after the assaults, running eastbound toward Cohansey Street.
No injuries were reported. Police did not say if the suspects stole property from the home.
Witnesses and anyone with information that could help yield arrests are asked to contact police detectives at 856-451-0033. Anonymous tips can also be shared through the police department's website.
