 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Men charged after loose firework injures woman in Beach Haven

  • 0

Two North Jersey men were arrested after a woman in Beach Haven received second-degree burns from a firework thrown from a passing car, authorities said Thursday.

Justin Liebhauser, 19, of Randolph, Morris County, and Gianni Aveta, 18, of Wayne, Passaic County, were each charged with aggravated arson.

Each was released on a summons pending court, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office and Beach Haven police said in a news release.

The incident happened July 22.

While Liebhauser was driving a Jeep Wrangler on Pennsylvania Avenue, he passed the firework off to Aveta, who, along with two minors, was a passenger in the car, authorities said.

Aveta ignited the firework and flung it out a passenger-side window, striking the 53-year-old woman, the Prosecutor's Office said.

People are also reading…

The firework exploded and hit the woman's arm and ribs, smoldering her clothes. She was treated by emergency medical services for a burn on her arm, the Prosecutor's Office said.

After the woman reported the incident to Beach Haven police about 10:15 p.m., Liebhauser, Aveta and the minors were pulled over about 11:30 p.m., the Prosecutor's Office said.

+1 
Liebhauser.jpg

Liebhauser

 Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, provided
+1 
Aveta.jpg

Aveta

 Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, provided

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainian busker takes the stage with Coldplay

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News