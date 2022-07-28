Men charged after loose firework injures woman in Beach Haven

Two North Jersey men were arrested after a woman in Beach Haven received second-degree burns from a firework thrown from a passing car, authorities said Thursday.

Justin Liebhauser, 19, of Randolph, Morris County, and Gianni Aveta, 18, of Wayne, Passaic County, were each charged with aggravated arson.

Each was released on a summons pending court, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office and Beach Haven police said in a news release.

The incident happened July 22.

While Liebhauser was driving a Jeep Wrangler on Pennsylvania Avenue, he passed the firework off to Aveta, who, along with two minors, was a passenger in the car, authorities said.

Aveta ignited the firework and flung it out a passenger-side window, striking the 53-year-old woman, the Prosecutor's Office said.

The firework exploded and hit the woman's arm and ribs, smoldering her clothes. She was treated by emergency medical services for a burn on her arm, the Prosecutor's Office said.

After the woman reported the incident to Beach Haven police about 10:15 p.m., Liebhauser, Aveta and the minors were pulled over about 11:30 p.m., the Prosecutor's Office said.