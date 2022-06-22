 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Men arrested after threats made against Middle Township Wawa

  • 0
Middle Township PD
Provided by Middle Township Police

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The early morning hours at the Rio Grande Wawa turned frightening Sunday when a caller threatened to shoot everyone inside, leading to the arrests of a pair of 18-year-olds from Pennsylvania.

Police responded to the store in the 3600 block of Route 9 about 4:30 a.m. after receiving reports of an unknown caller threatening to open fire inside the store with an AR-57 rifle. The store was closed for several hours for safety, police said in a news release.

Both township police and the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office tracked down Matthew Goldstein, of Feasterville, and Joseph Vannauker, of Levittown, and found them in West Wildwood, transporting them to the county jail, police said.

Each is charged with false public alarm, conspiracy and making terroristic threats.

Neither man had weapons, police said.

West Wildwood police assisted in the investigation.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ecuador protests over rising living costs turn deadly

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News