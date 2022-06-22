Men arrested after threats made against Middle Township Wawa

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The early morning hours at the Rio Grande Wawa turned frightening Sunday when a caller threatened to shoot everyone inside, leading to the arrests of a pair of 18-year-olds from Pennsylvania.

Police responded to the store in the 3600 block of Route 9 about 4:30 a.m. after receiving reports of an unknown caller threatening to open fire inside the store with an AR-57 rifle. The store was closed for several hours for safety, police said in a news release.

Both township police and the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office tracked down Matthew Goldstein, of Feasterville, and Joseph Vannauker, of Levittown, and found them in West Wildwood, transporting them to the county jail, police said.

Each is charged with false public alarm, conspiracy and making terroristic threats.

Neither man had weapons, police said.

West Wildwood police assisted in the investigation.

