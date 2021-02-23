 Skip to main content
Members of Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office receive certification from State Association of Chiefs of Police
Members of Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office receive certification from State Association of Chiefs of Police

New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police awards officers with Accredited Command Executive certification

Capt. Kevin B. Hincks, Capt. Brian J. Lee and Lt. Matthew E. Paley of the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office received Accredited Command Executive certification status by the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police.

 Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office / provided

MAYS LANDING — Three members of the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office were awarded Accredited Command Executive certifications Tuesday by the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police.

The certification of Capt. Kevin B. Hincks, Capt. Brian J. Lee and Lt. Matthew E. Paley will last three years, after which they must prove to have upheld the training and leadership standards that originally earned them the certification, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

“The only way we can truly achieve reform in our criminal justice system is through education, professionalism and accountability,” Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said. “Capt. Hincks, Capt. Lee and Lt. Paley are leaders within the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office who have forged a path for others to follow in their footsteps."

The ACE program is aimed at encouraging state law enforcement executives to reach sanctioned benchmarks to achieve a recommended standard for police leadership. Individual leaders can become certified by showing these standards to assessors from the Association of Chiefs of Police. 

According to the Prosecutor's Office, 33% of the state's police chiefs are ACE certified, and 29% of municipalities have certified command executives. 

All three recipients have worked in law enforcement for more than 20 years.

Hincks serves as commander of the Special Investigations Section and the Office of Professional Standards and Accountability. 

Lee is the captain of county detectives and the office manager.

Paley works as the assistant office manager, responsible for infrastructure and business operations.

