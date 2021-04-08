Medical emergency appears to cause Galloway crash

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A 57-year-old man crashed his car Thursday after having an apparent medical emergency while driving, police said.
Robert Flesche, of Little Egg Harbor Township, was driving north on Pomona Road when his 2003 Jeep Cherokee left the road and struck a utility pole.
The impact cut the pole in half and caused wires to block the road. The crash also disrupted power and other utilities in the area, police said in a news release.
Additionally, the close proximity to railroad tracks affected NJ Transit rail operations.
Pomona Road was shut down between the White Horse Pike and Aloe Street for about two hours while officials cleared the scene and investigated.
Flesche was treated at the scene for minor injuries and released, police said.
