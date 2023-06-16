HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man accused of partaking in a car-selling scheme to commit armed robbery.

Develin Grant, 18, of Mays Landing, is one of six people charged in the scheme.

He is wanted for robbery, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, aggravated assault by pointing a firearm, simple assault, using a 17-year-old or younger to commit criminal offenses and possession of a large-capacity magazine.

Grant is considered armed and dangerous, police said Friday in a news release.

He and his conspirators allegedly used Facebook Marketplace to list cars for sale as a means to draw in victims. Once a victim agreed to purchase a car for cash, they would meet the suspects at a set location and be robbed by them at gunpoint, police said in announcing the charges earlier this month.

While not in custody, Grant has continued to post two sedans on Facebook for sale, listing the vehicles as separately being in Mays Landing and Atlantic City, police said Friday.

Police ask that the public use the township’s municipal building for sales, as its parking lot has a “safe exchange zone” to deter fraudulent sellers. At-home meetings and person-to-person payments should be used in making similar transactions to avoid criminal activity, police said.

Also charged in the case are Hamid Webb, 21, Stephen Powell, 18, and three teenagers, two 15 and one 17.

Grant has been at large since charges against him were announced last week.

Anyone with information as to Grant’s whereabouts can call police at 609-625-2700.