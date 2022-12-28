Mays Landing woman charged with husband's murder was a victim of domestic violence, attorneys say

MAYS LANDING — A Hamilton Township woman charged with murdering her husband on Christmas night had been assaulted that evening and previously, according to her attorneys, who described her as a victim of domestic violence.

Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, is accused of shooting her husband, David Wigglesworth, 57. She is being held at the Atlantic County jail.

Marylue "strongly maintains her innocence," according to a statement issued Wednesday by her attorneys, Melissa Rosenblum and Jonathan Diego.

"A tragedy occurred on Christmas evening," the statement reads. "Our legal team continues to investigate the events of that night. However, there is no dispute that Ms. Wigglesworth was the victim of domestic violence. Due to her husband's assault that night, Ms. Wigglesworth experienced significant bruising and other injuries. Unfortunately, Christmas night was not the first time Ms. Wigglesworth was a victim of her husband's significant violence."

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office condemned the statement, saying it was "inappropriate to try this case, or any case for that matter, through the media."

"Doing so has the potential of sensationalizing this tragic event and potentially tainting any prospective jury pool before any evidence is presented to that jury in a court of law," First Assistant Prosecutor Erik Bergman said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Judge Jeffrey Waldman postponed a detention hearing for Marylue Wigglesworth until Tuesday.

Wigglesworth, dressed in an orange jail outfit, appeared remotely from the jail for about eight minutes, joining the conference call with Diego and Rosenblum.

Diego asked that the hearing be postponed because the defense was unable to obtain discovery information electronically. The defense team is seeking access to police body camera footage, 911 calls and an iPad that may hold information about the home's security system, he said.

Assistant Atlantic County Prosecutor Seth Levy agreed to the postponement, telling Diego and Rosenblum to contact him for further assistance obtaining discovery materials.

Marylue Wigglesworth called police to her home in the 5200 block of Somers Point-Mays Landing Road at 10:19 p.m. Sunday, telling a 911 dispatcher she and her husband were in an altercation, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Officers found the Wigglesworths in a bedroom, David suffering from a gunshot wound. David Wigglesworth was pronounced dead at the scene.

Marylue Wigglesworth told police she shot her husband, and officers found a handgun in the bedroom where they encountered the couple, the affidavit states.

David Wigglesworth, who was involved in local politics, graduated from Oakcrest High School in Mays Landing in 1984, going on to become a journeyman electrician for IBEW Local 351 for 35 years, according to his obituary.

Both Rosenblum and Diego asked for privacy for the families of the defendant and the victim.

"The facts of that heart-rending evening will unfold in a court of law, not the court of public opinion," their statement said.