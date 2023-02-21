MAYS LANDING — A grand jury on Tuesday indicted a Mays Landing woman on murder and weapons charges in the death of her husband on Christmas Day, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, fatally shot her husband, David Wigglesworth, 57, while he was "naked in bed with the TV" on at 10:19 p.m. Dec. 25, authorities have said.

Melissa Rosenblum and Jonathan Diego, attorneys representing Wigglesworth, have said the shooting was in self-defense following an earlier altercation.

Rosenblum did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Evidence of injuries shows Marylue Wigglesworth was in a fight with her husband the night police were called to the couple's home in the 5200 block of Mays Landing-Somers Point Road, the defense has argued.

Police responding to the home found both Wigglesworths in a bedroom, pronouncing David, who was involved in local politics, dead at the scene.

Both Diego and Rosenblum argued for Marylue Wigglesworth's release from jail, appealing her detention ruling. The appellate courts found evidence of self-defense should have been considered by the court when it chose to hold her in jail.

She was taken to the Atlantic County jail after her arrest but has since been moved to the Cape May County jail, arriving there Feb. 7, according to the Cape May County Sheriff's Office's online inmate list.