Mays Landing teen arrested with handgun

ATLANTIC CITY — A Tuesday traffic stop led to the arrest of a Mays Landing teenager and recovery of a handgun, police announced Wednesday.
At 2:50 p.m., Detectives Alberto Valles, Christopher Dodson and Darrin Lorady of the Special Investigations Section were patrolling the area of Stanley Holmes Village after recent shootings in the area, police said. They conducted a stop after they observed a man enter a car who they believed had a handgun.
Once the car pulled over, 18-year-old Tariq Smith was found to be in possession of a loaded gun, police said. Smith was arrested, and the other occupants were released with no charges.
Smith was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and taken to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.