Mays Landing teen arrested with handgun
Mays Landing teen arrested with handgun

Atlantic City Police Department

Atlantic City Police Department.

 DAVID DANZIS/Staff Writer

ATLANTIC CITY — A Tuesday traffic stop led to the arrest of a Mays Landing teenager and recovery of a handgun, police announced Wednesday.

At 2:50 p.m., Detectives Alberto Valles, Christopher Dodson and Darrin Lorady of the Special Investigations Section were patrolling the area of Stanley Holmes Village after recent shootings in the area, police said. They conducted a stop after they observed a man enter a car who they believed had a handgun.

Once the car pulled over, 18-year-old Tariq Smith was found to be in possession of a loaded gun, police said. Smith was arrested, and the other occupants were released with no charges.

Smith was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and taken to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

aaustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin



