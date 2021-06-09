Mays Landing teen arrested with handgun in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — A Tuesday traffic stop led to the arrest of a Mays Landing teen and the recovery of a handgun, police said Wednesday.
At 2:50 p.m., Detectives Alberto Valles, Christopher Dodson and Darrin Lorady were patrolling Stanley Holmes Village after recent shootings in the area, police said in a news release. They conducted a motor vehicle stop after they saw a man enter a car who they believed had a gun.
Tariq Smith, 18, was found to be in possession of a loaded gun, police said. Smith was arrested, and the other occupants of the vehicle were let go with no charges.
Smith was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and taken to the Atlantic County jail.
— Ahmad Austin
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.