Mays Landing physician disciplined for insurance fraud

The state Board of the Medical Examiners on Tuesday disciplined two South Jersey physicians who pleaded guilty to federal charges of health care insurance fraud, the Attorney General's Office said.

Robert Claude McGrath, 69, of Mays Landing, who owned and operated the Atlantic Spine & Joint Institute, employed unqualified individuals in his practice to provide physical therapy to patients and collected $890,000 in payments to which he was not entitled, Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said in a news release. McGrath pleaded guilty in 2017 to conspiracy to commit health care fraud and was sentenced to 30 months in prison. He also agreed to a permanent revocation of his medical license.

Michael E. Goldis, 46, of Mount Laurel, Burlington County, owner of Goldis Primary Care and Geriatrics in Stratford, Camden County, signed prescriptions for people with whom he did not have a doctor-patient relationship and billed health insurance providers for the costly compounded medications, Grewal said. He pleaded guilty in June, agreeing to the suspension of his license to practice in the state, which will remain in effect until and unless the Board of Medical Examiners says otherwise.

"Health care fraud is a serious crime that results in reduced benefits and higher costs for coverage," Grewal said. "Annual losses to fraudulent health insurance claims are estimated at billions of dollars that eventually come out of everyone’s pockets. We will continue to enforce the laws in place to protect New Jersey consumers and the integrity of the entire medical profession."

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.