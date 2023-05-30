Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A Mays Landing native was extradited from Germany to the United States last week on charges that he stalked and threatened two female former classmates online and applied for fraudulent loans via federal coronavirus relief, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Tuesday.

Kyle Stevens, 29, moved to Germany in October 2020. Thereafter, he began sending threatening messages to two ex-classmates from the University of Delaware, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release. Over several months, Stevens used multiple electronic platforms to send the victims messages, expressing his intent to kill them.

According to another July 2022 indictment, while Stevens lived in Germany, he applied for 10 fraudulent loans or grants under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. Stevens filed those applications on behalf of five fictitious businesses and obtained about $1.4 million in fraudulent disbursements, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. Law enforcement has seized over $1.1 million of those funds through associated forfeiture proceedings.

Stevens is charged with cyberstalking, threats made in interstate or foreign commerce, wire fraud and money laundering.

If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison for the threats and stalking charges and 20 years in prison for the wire fraud and money laundering charges.

The case is being investigated by the FBI with assistance from the University of Delaware Police Department and the Newark Police Department.