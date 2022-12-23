Mays Landing man wanted for murder in Egg Harbor Township homicide

MAYS LANDING — Authorities are trying to locate a man wanted for an August murder in Egg Harbor Township.
Isaiah Toulson, 38, of Mays Landing, is accused of shooting Charles Wynn, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said on Friday. Toulson is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose,
Wynn, 31, of Pleasantville, was fatally shot in the 6800 block of Delilah Road in the township around 4:08 a.m. on Aug. 19. Toulson was charged after a four-month investigation, the Prosecutor's Office said.
An autopsy performed on Wynn indicated he died from multiple gunshot wounds.
A Pleasantville man was fatally shot in Egg Harbor Township on Friday, according to police.
Toulson should not be approached, the Prosecutor's Office said, directing people to call police if he's seen.
Anyone who sees Toulson or has more information about the homicide is asked to contact the Prosecutor's Office's Major Crime Unit at 609-909-7666 or sumit a tip to acpo.org/tips.
People can also call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234, 1-800-658-8477 or visit crimestoppersatlantic.com/.
