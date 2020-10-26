 Skip to main content
Mays Landing man sentenced to 16 years in state prison on weapons charges
Jaime Cambrelen Jr., 31, of Mays Landing

Jaime Cambrelen, 31, of Mays Landing, was sentenced on Oct. 26 to a New Jersey state prison on weapons charges.

 ATLANTIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE / PROVIDED

MAYS LANDING — A 31 year-old man has been sentenced to New Jersey state prison on weapons charges, according to news released Monday by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Jaime Cambrelen was sentenced to 16 years in state prison with 8 years of parole ineligibility by the Honorable Bernard E. Delury, Jr. on Monday, said Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner in a written statement.

On Aug. 20, Cambrelen, of Mays Landing, pleaded guilty to the charge of first-degree Unlawful Possession of a Handgun, Tyner said.

On Oct. 17, 2019, Atlantic City Police officers conducted a stop of a vehicle in which Cambrelen was a passenger, Tyner said. Cambrelen ran from the police with an illegal handgun, he said.

Members of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office's major crimes unit later retrieved the handgun and apprehended Cambrelen, Tyner said.

The state is represented by Assistant Prosecutor Allison L. Eiselen, Tyner said.

The investigation was a joint effort between the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office major crimes unit and the Atlantic City Police Department, Tyner said.

Anyone with information involving serious crimes is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office Web site at http://www.acpo.org/tips.html and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the submit a tip page.

People can also call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://www.crimestoppersatlantic.com, Tyner said.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County, he said.

Contact: 609-272-7202

VJackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

