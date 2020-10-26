Mays Landing man sentenced to 16 years in state prison on weapons charges

MAYS LANDING — A 31 year-old man has been sentenced to New Jersey state prison on weapons charges, according to news released Monday by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Jaime Cambrelen was sentenced to 16 years in state prison with 8 years of parole ineligibility by the Honorable Bernard E. Delury, Jr. on Monday, said Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner in a written statement.

On Aug. 20, Cambrelen, of Mays Landing, pleaded guilty to the charge of first-degree Unlawful Possession of a Handgun, Tyner said.

On Oct. 17, 2019, Atlantic City Police officers conducted a stop of a vehicle in which Cambrelen was a passenger, Tyner said. Cambrelen ran from the police with an illegal handgun, he said.

Atlantic County jail officer accused of smuggling drugs, phones MAYS LANDING — A correctional police officer at the Atlantic County jail was charged with of…

Members of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office's major crimes unit later retrieved the handgun and apprehended Cambrelen, Tyner said.

The state is represented by Assistant Prosecutor Allison L. Eiselen, Tyner said.

The investigation was a joint effort between the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office major crimes unit and the Atlantic City Police Department, Tyner said.