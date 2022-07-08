 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mays Landing man sentenced in Ocean County luring case

TOMS RIVER — A Mays Landing man will spend five years in prison after pleading guilty to luring charges in February, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said.

Richard Hoffman, 27, also must register as a sex offender and undergo post-release supervision for the rest of his life, Judge Guy P. Ryan ruled Friday.

Hoffman was caught messaging a detective posing as a 14-year-old girl, asking the teenager to meet him at a Toms River residence for sexual purposes.

Hoffman was arrested Sept. 5, 2018, at the location where he agreed to meet the teenager.

The operation was led by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, state Division of Criminal Justice and state Regional Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Richard Hoffman

Hoffman

 Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, provided

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

