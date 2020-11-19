Mays Landing man sentenced in fatal 2017 shooting

MAYS LANDING — A local man will serve 40 years in prison for a September 2017 shooting that killed one man and wounded several others, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday.

Matthew Gonzalez, 29, of Mays Landing, was sentenced Thursday on charges of aggravated manslaughter, second-degree aggravated assault, two counts of fourth-degree aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose, attempted bribery and witness tampering, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said in a news release.

Gonzalez must serve at least 21 years and 3 months before he is eligible for parole, Tyner said.

On Sept. 24, 2017, during a fight at the Brandywood Apartment Complex in Hamilton Township, Gonzalez opened fire, killing Taufeeq Mitchell, 31, of Mays Landing, and injuring three other people, Tyner said.

“If you think that you will intimidate and threaten witnesses so they won’t testify against you, we will prosecute you and you can tack on another 15 years consecutive to the sentence for your original offense,” Tyner said. “Witness tampering interferes with the integrity of the criminal justice system.”

