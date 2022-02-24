Mays Landing man sentenced in death of 4-month-old son

A Hamilton Township man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in the death of his 4-month-old son, acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said Thursday.

Jose Rojas, 39, was charged with manslaughter. He will be subject to three years of parole supervision upon release.

On Jan. 29, 2018, police responded to Hoover Driver in Mays Landing for a report of an unresponsive child. They found a 4-month-old boy with no pulse and had him transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus in Galloway Township. The child was then transported to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia due to the critical nature of his injuries.

The child died Feb. 4, 2018.

Mays Landing man indicted in death of infant son MAYS LANDING — A Mays Landing father has been indicted on manslaughter charges in the death …

Rojas was home along with his three young children at the time, Shill said in a news release. Rojas told police the child rolled off the bed, which was about 2 feet high. However, doctors at CHOP said the injuries were so significant that a fall could have only caused them if it was at least 30 feet.

Doctors said the child suffered hemorrhages in both eyes that were too numerous to count, Shill said. The pattern of hemorrhages was consistent with severe trauma, specifically abusive head trauma, doctors told police.

Rojas was arrested Feb. 10, 2018.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.