A Mays Landing man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the repeated sexual assault of a minor, which he also filmed, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday.

Christian Navarrete, 39, was sentenced Tuesday by Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr. for the sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault of a minor, as well as endangering the welfare of a child by filming the victim in a prohibited sexual act.

Navarrete pleaded guilty Dec. 6 to committing numerous acts of sexual penetration that he also recorded between July 18, 2017, and Dec. 15, 2019, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

Detectives investigated after they were notified of a report of juvenile sexual assault to the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency on Dec. 19, 2019.

The prosecutor's High Technology Crimes Investigation Unit analyzed Navarrete's phone and found more than 80 videos he recorded while engaging in the sexual acts with the victim, the Prosecutor's Office said.

DeLury said the 25-year sentence was warranted because Navarrete was at risk of reoffending and needed to be deterred.

Navarrete will serve his time at the Adult Diagnostic and Treatment Center in Avenel, where he will undergo sexual offender treatment. He also will be subject to Megan's Law upon release, a lifetime of parole supervision and is barred from contact with the victim.