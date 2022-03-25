 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mays Landing man sentenced for 10 days in jail for role in Jan. 6 insurrection

WASHINGTON — An Atlantic County man involved in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was sentenced to 10 days in jail by U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden on Friday, said his attorney, Steven Scheffler.

Robert Lee Petrosh, a former Marine from Mays Landing, was arrested for his involvement in the riot, in which thousands of loyalists of former President Donald Trump sought to interrupt the certification of the 2020 election, in which Trump lost to current President Joe Biden.

Petrosh, who originally faced multiple charges stemming from the riot, previously pleaded guilty to theft of government property as part of a plea deal. He was captured on camera stealing two microphones off a lectern belonging to Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the riot.

Earlier this week, federal prosecutors, through a sentencing memorandum, requested that Petrosh be sentenced to four months in prison, serve community service time, pay $938 in restitution, and remain under surveillance for one year following his release.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

