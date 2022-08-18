Mays Landing man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting minor

MAYS LANDING — A Hamilton Township man admitted sexually assaulting a minor and filming the encounters on his phone, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday.
Christian R. Navarette, 39, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child by filming prohibited sexual acts.
Navarette said he committed several sexual acts with the minor that involved penetration while in his home between July 18, 2017, and Dec. 15, 2019, storing more than 80 videos of the encounters on his phone, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.
The prosecutor's Special Victims Unit was notified by the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency about the assaults, the Prosecutor's Office said. County detectives interviewed the juvenile, then found the videos on Navarette's phone.
Navarette is set to be sentenced Oct. 3. before Judge Donna Taylor.
Under Navarette's plea, the prosecution is seeking a 25-year prison sentence. He also must be registered as a Megan's Law offender after he's released, in addition to undergoing lifelong parole supervision, a sex offender evaluation and having no contact with the victim, the Prosecutor's Office said.
