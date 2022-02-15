Mays Landing man pleads guilty to luring girl for sex in Ocean County

A Mays Landing man on Monday admitted to trying to lure a teen girl for sex in Ocean County in 2018, authorities said.

Richard Hoffman, 26, pleaded guilty to luring before Superior Court Judge Guy P. Ryan, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said Tuesday in a news release.

Hoffman was arrested as part of an undercover operation targeting men who were using social media applications, specifically Whisper and Kik, to lure underage individuals for sexual activities.

The operation was led by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, state Division of Criminal Justice and state Regional Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Hoffman believed he was chatting with a 14-year-old girl when in actuality, he was chatting with an undercover detective from the Camden County Prosecutor's Office, and arranged to meet his prospective victim for sexual activities at a residence in Toms River.

When Hoffman arrived at the prearranged location Sept. 5, 2018, he was taken into custody.

Hoffman is scheduled to be sentenced April 29. The state will seek a term of five years in prison, Billhimer said.

He also will be required to register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law and will be subject to parole supervision for life.

