Mays Landing man latest to appear in court for alleged role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Federal Court House Camden

Mitchell H. Cohen Building and U.S. Courthouse in Camden

CAMDEN — Robert Lee Petrosh, of Mays Landing, appeared in court via videoconference Tuesday in connection with charges stemming from the Jan. 6 uprising at the U.S. Capitol, the Courier-Post reported Tuesday.

A criminal complaint detailing allegations against Petrosh, 51, was not immediately available Tuesday, the Courier-Post said.

But charges against Petrosh include disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds, according to federal court records. Petrosh also is accused of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

During Petrosh’s virtual appearance Tuesday morning before Judge Karen M. Williams, he was advised of his rights, consented to the hearing by videoconference and waived the formal reading of the complaint, according to the minutes of the proceeding.

Petrosh’s bail was set at $50,000 unsecured. He was ordered to appear in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia at 1 p.m. May 11 by Zoom. He was ordered released after processing, and the total time of the court appearance was 16 minutes, the proceeding’s minutes said.

Another Atlantic County-connected man, James Rahm Jr., a former Atlantic City resident, and his son also were charged with participating in the Jan. 6 riot.

Rahm Jr. has pleaded not guilty to charges including obstruction of an official proceeding and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds.

James Rahm Jr. was with his son, James Rahm III, at the time, according to a criminal complaint from federal authorities. Rahm III was arrested in March and charged with obstruction of justice/Congress; knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202

vjackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

