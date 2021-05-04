Mays Landing man latest to appear in court for alleged role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

CAMDEN — Robert Lee Petrosh, of Mays Landing, appeared in court via videoconference Tuesday in connection with charges stemming from the Jan. 6 uprising at the U.S. Capitol, the Courier-Post reported Tuesday.

A criminal complaint detailing allegations against Petrosh, 51, was not immediately available Tuesday, the Courier-Post said.

But charges against Petrosh include disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds, according to federal court records. Petrosh also is accused of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

During Petrosh’s virtual appearance Tuesday morning before Judge Karen M. Williams, he was advised of his rights, consented to the hearing by videoconference and waived the formal reading of the complaint, according to the minutes of the proceeding.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Local father and son face charges in Jan. 6 Capitol riot James Rahm Jr., a former Atlantic City resident charged with participating in the Jan. 6 Cap…