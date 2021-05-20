Mays Landing man injured in Galloway truck crash

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A Mays Landing man was injured after his truck crashed into some trees Wednesday afternoon on Wrangleboro Road, police said.
About 2 p.m., police responded to Wrangleboro Road near Society Hill Drive for a motor vehicle accident, police said in a news release. Upon arrival, they found a 2013 Hino 195 truck in the wood line just off the east side of the road.
According to police, Anthony Palmeri Jr., 20, of Mays Landing, was traveling north on Wrangleboro when he traveled off the east side of the road and struck several trees.
Palmeri was removed from the vehicle and initially treated for a severe lower leg injury by Officers Christopher Fitting and Mark Kienzle, police said. Galloway EMS and AtlantiCare Paramedics arrived to provide further medical treatment. Palmeri was then transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.
Wrangleboro was closed between Collins Road and Society Hill Drive for about two hours as police investigated.
