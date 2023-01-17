 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mays Landing man indicted in Egg Harbor Township murder still at large

A Mays Landing man has been indicted in a fatal shooting last year in Egg Harbor Township, but he remains at large, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday.

Isaiah Toulson, 38, is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Toulson is not in custody, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

The indictment stems from a shooting Aug. 19 that left Charles Wynn, 31, of Pleasantville, dead. Egg Harbor Township police found his body at an address on Delilah Road.

An autopsy showed Wynn's death was caused by multiple gunshot wounds.

A four-month investigation by the Prosecutor's Office led to charges being filed against Toulson last month. The Prosecutor's Office and Egg Harbor Township police are still investigating.

The Prosecutor's Office asked the public not to approach Toulson if he is located.

Anyone with information about Toulson can call the Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7666 or visit acpo.org/tips. People also can call Atlantic County Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 800-658-8477 (TIPS), or visit crimestoppersatlantic.com. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County.

Isaiah Toulson

Toulson

 Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, provided

Contact Selena Vazquez:

609-272-7225

svazquez@pressofac.com

