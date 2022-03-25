Mays Landing man gets 10 days in jail for role in Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection

An Atlantic County man involved in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was sentenced to 10 days in jail Friday, said his attorney, Steven Scheffler.

Robert Lee Petrosh, a former Marine from Mays Landing, was arrested for his involvement in the riot, in which thousands of loyalists of former President Donald Trump sought to interrupt the certification of the 2020 election, in which Trump lost to current President Joe Biden.

Scheffler said after the sentencing that his client must surrender himself, and arrangements to do so will be forthcoming.

He said Petrosh took the plea deal because of the mounting evidence of him committing the offenses with which the government charged him, calling it "clear video evidence."

Scheffler argues his client was a "misdirected tourist with some misguided beliefs." The attorney also contends the federal government prosecuted Petrosh for his political ideology.

"He was firm that he had believed what he had indicated," Scheffler said of Petrosh's belief in Trump's election claims.

Petrosh is among a handful of South Jerseyans to have been charged with crimes tied to the attack.

James Rahm, formerly of Atlantic City, and his son, James III, were charged with entering the Capitol. Leonard Guthrie Jr., of Cape May, was arrested for allegedly walking past a police barricade before the crowd breached the building.

Petrosh, who originally faced multiple charges stemming from the riot, pleaded guilty to theft of government property. He was captured on camera stealing two microphones off a lectern belonging to Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the riot.

Earlier this week, federal prosecutors, through a sentencing memorandum, requested that Petrosh be sentenced to four months in prison, perform community service, pay $938 in restitution and remain under surveillance for one year following his release.

Petrosh could have faced up to a year in prison, as noted in the plea agreement and by the U.S. Probation Office.

He pleaded not guilty to his original offenses, including theft of government property, after his May 2021 arrest, in which he was released on $50,000 bail.

Prosecutors say Petrosh traveled from New Jersey to Rockville, Maryland, before taking the D.C. Metro into Washington for Trump's rally at the Ellipse in front of the White House.

After the rally, thousands, including Petrosh, marched to the Capitol in an attempt to prevent Biden's win from becoming official. The rioters could be seen fighting with Capitol Police to enter the building, while others smashed equipment belonging to the media.

Federal prosecutors said Petrosh ignored multiple "red flags" during the riot, "including the sounds of Viking horns and exploding munitions, rioters shouting 'f***ing traitors' on the West Lawn."

Petrosh yelled "Give us Nancy" to officers while inside the building's Crypt, the memorandum states. But Petrosh, according to the memorandum, argued he shouted the remarks jokingly.

According to the memorandum, Petrosh underwent multiple FBI interviews after his arrest, in which he expressed his actions during the riot were justified, believing Trump's baseless claim that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump and the Republicans.

He told the FBI he "didn’t think it was that big of a deal," the memorandum states.

"I mean they [Congress] are lucky that’s all that happened," Petrosh told the FBI, according to the memorandum. "I mean, they cheated on a f***ing election. I mean, whether you believe it or not, they did, you know they did deep down. I mean, you can’t do that. You think that you, you know, maybe like you’re helping I guess.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

