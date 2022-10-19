Mays Landing man fatally wounded in Atlantic City shooting

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Wednesday morning.
Police were informed of gunfire in the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue around 1:47 p.m. Tyronne Ford, 21, of Mays Landing, was found unconscious at the scene, the Prosecutor's Office said.
Ford was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police are turning to the public for information about the homicide.
Anyone with tips is being asked to contact the Prosecutor's Office at 609-909-7800 www.acpo.org/forms/tips-crime-reporting/
Crime Stoppers also accepts tips at 609-652-1234, 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or crimestoppersatlantic.com.
