Mays Landing man dies in Atlantic City shooting

Atlantic City Police Department

ATLANTIC CITY — A Mays Landing man was killed while another was injured during a shooting in the resort on Sunday night.

Police were called to the Pacific Food Mart, at 1009 Pacific Ave. When they arrived they found that two victims had been shot.

Both were taken to a hospital, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a Monday news release

One of the victims, Malae Johnson, 19, was pronounced dead at the hospital, the Prosecutor's Office said.

The second victim's status is unknown.

Both the Prosecutor's Office and city police are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Prosecutor's office at 609-909-7800 or acpo.org/forms/tips-crimereporting.

Crime Stoppers can also be reached at 609-652-1234, 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or crimestoppersatlantic.com.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

