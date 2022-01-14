 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mays Landing man charged in string of vehicle burglaries
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Police said Friday they arrested a township man in a string of vehicle burglaries in Mays Landing.

Police conducted an investigation that led to a potential suspect being identified after officers responded to a suspicious-person report. They arrested Kevin Thomas, of Mays Landing and charged him accordingly, police said.

Thomas was released on a summons pending court.

— John Russo

